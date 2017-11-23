The Latest: Suspect in Texas trooper's killing apprehended
FAIRFIELD, Texas — The Latest on the search for the suspect in the death of a Texas trooper (all times local):
9:10 p.m.
Authorities in Texas say the man suspected of killing a state trooper during a traffic stop has been taken into custody.
The Texas Department of Public Safety and other law enforcement agencies identified the suspect as 32-year-old Dabrett Black. The Harris County Sheriff's Office said on Twitter that Black was apprehended Thursday night in
KYTX-TV reported in July that Black was charged with evading arrest, reckless driving and aggravated assault against a public servant following a police chase in Smith County.
___
8:45 p.m.
Authorities say a Texas state trooper has been killed and they're looking for a man in connection to the shooting.
The Texas Department of Public Safety said on Twitter that the shooting occurred before 4 p.m. Thursday on Interstate 45 south of Fairfield, about 90 miles (145
The trooper has not been identified.
Hours later, the Waller County Sheriff's Office said the suspect's vehicle was spotted in Hempstead, more than 100 miles (161
Authorities from multiple agencies are searching for the suspect.
