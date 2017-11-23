Towering Christmas tree arrives at Vatican from Poland
VATICAN CITY — A towering Christmas tree that survived a lightning strike in Poland has been set up in St. Peter's Square as the Vatican gets ready for the holidays.
The tree, which was pulled into place Thursday by a crane, will be decorated and illuminated on Dec. 7 during a ceremony.
The spruce is 21
About 60 years old, the tree lost its tip when it was hit by lighting some years ago.
It was transported to Rome by truck in a 12-day journey from Poland to the heart of St. Peter's Square, which draws huge crowds of tourists and pilgrims at Christmastime.

