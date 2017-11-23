UK deploys another aircraft for Argentine submarine search
The RAF Voyager landed in Argentina on Wednesday, some 35 years after the UK waged a brief war with the country over possession of the Falkland Islands.
The helicopter is packed with equipment, including 12 emergency life support pods. It joins HMS Protector, a Royal Navy ice patrol ship; the HMS Clyde, an offshore patrol vessel; and an RAF C-130 in the search.
Argentina's navy lost contact with the ARA San Juan on Nov. 15 during a routine mission from the port of Ushuaia to Mar del Plata.
