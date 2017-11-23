UN urges Iraq to probe troop violations during fight with IS

BAGHDAD — A top U.N. official has called on the Iraqi government to speed up investigations into allegations of human rights violations committed by security forces during the fight against the Islamic State group and to make the results of those probes public.

Agnes Callamard, U.N. Special Rapporteur on Extra-Judicial Summary or Arbitrary Executions, says Iraq's new "transition phase" presents "both opportunities and challenges"

Callamard said on Thursday that the government should "respond effectively and impartially to allegations of violations in order to build and strengthen confidence."