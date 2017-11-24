2 girls raped, 12-year-old sister killed in northern Mexico
A
A
Share via Email
MEXICO CITY — A 12-year-old girl is dead after an assailant attacked her and raped her two young sisters in their home in the northern Mexico border city of Ciudad Juarez.
The prosecutor's office in Chihuahua state says girl died of strangulation.
The office did not give the younger girls' ages, but local news media said they were 10 and 11.
The office said Friday the assailant is being sought, but did not say if he had been identified. The attack occurred Wednesday in a low-income
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
Most Popular
-
Dartmouth public masturbator facing six counts of historical sex assault on kids, teens
-
Police in Halifax list six streets after latest rash of vehicle break-ins
-
Wheely, Halifax? Committee votes for bicycle limit on the ferry
-
'I don’t have anything to hide': Rachel Jeffs opens up about life after escaping a religious cult