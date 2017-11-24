3 UN peacekeepers, Malian soldier killed in jihadist attack

BAMAKO, Mali — Authorities say three United Nations peacekeepers from Niger and a Malian soldier are dead after an attack by suspected jihadists in northern Mali.

The U.N. mission known as MINUSMA confirmed Friday that several others were critically wounded in Menaka near the border with Niger.

The statement says some of the assailants were killed during the fighting with U.N. and Malian forces.

There was no immediate claim of responsibility, though the Islamic State in the Sahel group is active in the region.