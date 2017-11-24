Autopsy of protester shows he drowned, rules out foul play

BUENOS AIRES, Argentina — Authorities in an Argentina say that an activist who was found dead in a river after he went missing during a protest drowned and are ruling out foul play.

The forensic medical board said Friday that Santiago Maldonado died from "asphyxia after being submerged" along with hypothermia. It also said that there is no evidence of body injuries.

Maldonado's family has said that border police killed him.

His body was found Oct. 17 in southern Chubut province near the location of a protest on Aug. 1, the day he was last seen. Protesters were demanding the release of a jailed Mapuche indigenous leader.

Witnesses said they saw police beat and detain Maldonado after he and others blocked a road.