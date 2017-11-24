Egypt militants attack mosque in Sinai, casualties reported

EL-ARISH, Egypt — Militants bombed a mosque and fired on worshippers in the volatile Sinai Peninsula during Friday prayers, Egyptian officials said, leaving dozens of casualties.

Three police officers said the extremists attacked the al-Rawdah mosque in the town of Bir al-Abd, 40 km (25 miles) from the North Sinai provincial capital of el-Arish.

They said men in four off-road vehicles opened fire on worshippers inside the mosque during the sermon.

Victims were being transferred to local hospitals, they added, speaking on condition of anonymity because they weren't authorized to brief reporters.