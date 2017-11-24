Ex-UK soldier in Turkey released from jail pending trial
ANKARA, Turkey — A lawyer says a Turkish court has released a former British soldier from jail pending the outcome of his trial for alleged membership of a terrorist organization.
Joe Robinson was arrested while on holiday in Turkey, accused of fighting alongside Syrian Kurdish militia against the Islamic State group in Syria.
Lawyer Mehmet Baykara said the court in western Turkey, ordered him released from jail on Friday on condition that he regularly report to police. Trial was adjourned until March 12.
His girlfriend, a Bulgarian citizen, who is accused of engaging in terror propaganda, was released on bail earlier.
Turkey considers the militia group a terror organization because of its outlawed Kurdish rebels in Turkey.
Robinson denies fighting alongside the militia, insisting he
