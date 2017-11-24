Gains for retailers and energy companies send stocks higher
A
A
|Report an Error
Share via Email
NEW YORK — U.S. stocks are on track for more records Friday as retailers climb at the start of the post-Thanksgiving shopping period. The CEO of Macy's said Black Friday sales are going well. Energy companies rose after Bloomberg reported that a group of key oil producers plans to extend their cuts in production until the end of 2018.
KEEPING SCORE: The Standard & Poor's 500 index rose 6 points, or 0.3
Trading was muted after the Thanksgiving holiday. U.S. markets will close at 1 p.m. ET.
RETAIL OFF TO THE RACES: Macy's CEO Jeffrey Gennette told CNBC holiday shopping is off to a good start with few discounts and strong sales of some especially profitable products like winter clothing. Macy's gained 76 cents, or 3.7
Experts are mostly predicting strong sales over the holiday shopping period because of increased consumer confidence and a very low unemployment rate. The National Retail Federation trade group expects sales to grow at least as fast as they did last year.
Big retailers like Wal-Mart and Urban Outfitters and Gap have also reported strong quarterly results recently. On Friday, Gap added 75 cents, or 2.6
Amazon's stock rose $22.37, or 1.9
OIL: U.S. benchmark crude rose 66 cents, or 1.1
Bloomberg reported that the nations of OPEC and Russia have agreed to extend their latest cuts in oil production until the end of 2018. OPEC and a group of other important oil producers will meet in Vienna at the end of the month to discuss cuts they announced one year ago and implemented at the start of 2017.
Hess gained 97 cents, or 2.2
SOMETHING TO BE THANKFUL FOR: Amazon, along with tech giants Apple, Facebook, Microsoft and Google's parent company Alphabet, have played a huge role in the market's gains this year. Those five companies combined are responsible for more than one-fourth of the value the S&P 500 has gained this year. Amazon and Facebook are trading at all-time highs and the other three set record highs earlier this month.
NOT SO FAST: Billionaire investor Carl Icahn disclosed that he's acquired a 13.5
CURRENCIES: The dollar rose to 111.57 yen from 111.22 yen. The euro strengthened to $1.1939 from $1.1854.
BONDS: Bond prices fell. The yield on the 10-year Treasury note rose to 2.34
CURRENCIES: The dollar fell to 111.40 yen from 111.77 yen. The euro rose to $1.1916 from $1.1822.
OVERSEAS: France's CAC 40 rose 0.2
___
AP Markets Writer Marley Jay can be reached at http://twitter.com/MarleyJayAP His work can be found at https://apnews.com/search/marley%20jayt
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
Most Popular
-
Dartmouth public masturbator facing six counts of historical sex assault on kids, teens
-
Police in Halifax list six streets after latest rash of vehicle break-ins
-
Wheely, Halifax? Committee votes for bicycle limit on the ferry
-
'I don’t have anything to hide': Rachel Jeffs opens up about life after escaping a religious cult