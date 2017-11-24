Holiday train begins tour through several states

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A festive holiday train is preparing to start its trip through Texas, Louisiana, Arkansas, Oklahoma, Kansas and Missouri.

The Kansas City Southern Holiday Express Train begins its journey Friday in Victoria, Texas. After stops in 20 cities, the trip will end Dec. 15 at Union Station in Kansas City, where the six-car train will remain on display through Dec. 19.

It features a smiling tank car dubbed "Rudy," a gingerbread boxcar, a flatcar carrying Santa's sleigh, plus a reindeer stable and a miniature village. There's also an elves' workshop and even a little red caboose.