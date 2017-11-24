Horse-drawn buggy driver, 85, killed in traffic collision

STRASBURG, Pa. — The 85-year old driver of a horse-drawn buggy has died after colliding with a pickup truck on a Pennsylvania roadway.

State police said Elam King died in the Friday morning crash in Lancaster County, about 65 miles (105 kilometres ) west of Philadelphia.

Police say the horse and buggy pulled onto Strasburg Pike from a driveway, directly into the path of a Volkswagen Rabbit truck.

Police say the driver of the truck couldn't stop and hit the buggy on the driver's side, killing King.