House to vote next week on required anti-harassment training

WASHINGTON — The House will vote next week on requiring anti-harassment and anti-discrimination training for all members and their staffs.

Speaker Paul Ryan said earlier this month that the training would be required, but lawmakers say in a statement Friday that a vote on the bipartisan resolution to mandate training is expected next week. The Senate has already approved a measure requiring all senators, staff and interns to be trained on preventing sexual harassment.

The House's vote comes at a time when multiple men in entertainment, media and politics have faced allegations ranging from inappropriate behaviour to sexual harassment, assault and rape.