Irish government faces crisis at crunch time for Brexit

LONDON — Ireland's government is at risk of collapse, three weeks before a crucial European Union summit on Brexit.

The Fianna Fail party says it will table a no-confidence motion in Prime Minister Leo Varadkar's deputy, Frances Fitzgerald, over her involvement in a long-running police scandal. Varadkar's Fine Gael party is standing by her.

Irish Foreign Minister Simon Coveney said Friday that Fianna Fail was "behaving recklessly" and that Ireland does "not need an election right now."

EU leaders will decide Dec. 14-15 whether there has been enough progress in Brexit talks to start discussions over Britain's future relations with the bloc.