Kosovo deputy premier acquitted of corruption charges

PRISTINA, Kosovo — Kosovo's deputy prime minister and four other former officials have been acquitted of corruption charges including money laundering, embezzlement and bribery.

Two international judges and a local one at the Pristina Court said Friday that there was no evidence Fatmir Limaj and his associates abused their positions to favour private companies in public tenders or that they had taken bribes.

Limaj had been on trial since 2012. He was suspected of embezzling millions of euros while he was transport and telecommunications minister from 2008-2010 and of using money from bribes to pay his legal expenses in a war crimes case in which he was cleared in May this year.