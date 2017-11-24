Markets Right Now: Energy, tech lead early stock gains
The latest on developments in financial markets (All times local):
9:35 a.m.
Stocks are opening broadly higher on Wall Street and some of the biggest gains are going to energy and technology companies.
Energy stocks were higher Friday as the price of U.S. crude oil rose about 1
ConocoPhillips rose 1
Several retailers were higher as the holiday shopping season got underway. TJX Companies rose 1
The Standard & Poor's 500 index rose 5 points, or 0.2
The Dow Jones industrial average rose 45 points, or 0.2