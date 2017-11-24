Officials: SC man cuts woman, makes her eat off floorboard

SPARTANBURG, S.C. — Deputies in South Carolina have arrested a man who they say cut a woman with a knife and forced her to eat food off the floorboard of a car.

The Spartanburg County Sheriff's Office said in a news release that a woman told deputies that when she picked up 27-year-old Jesus Emmanuel Resendis from a friend's house on Thanksgiving, he argued with her about embarrassing him in front of his friends and cut her on the arm with a knife. The release says she then spilled leftovers she was holding, and Resendis told her to eat the food off the floorboard or he would cut her throat.