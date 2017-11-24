Ohio woman fatally shot while cooking Thanksgiving dinner
A
A
Share via Email
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Authorities say a woman has been fatally shot while cooking Thanksgiving dinner after someone fired shots into a Columbus, Ohio, home.
Police have identified the woman as 34-year-old Adrian Scott. She was pronounced dead at a hospital shortly before 1:30 p.m. Thursday.
The Dispatch reports that a man who identified himself as Scott's boyfriend says Scott was standing at a kitchen table preparing macaroni and cheese when shots rang out. Five people were inside the house at the time. No one else was injured.
Scott didn't live in the home.
A Columbus police spokesman says multiple shots were fired at the home on the city's northeast side. No suspects or motive for the shooting has been released.
___
Information from: The Columbus Dispatch, http://www.dispatch.com
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
Most Popular
-
Dartmouth public masturbator facing six counts of historical sex assault on kids, teens
-
Wheely, Halifax? Committee votes for bicycle limit on the ferry
-
Toronto researcher and internet freedom activist charged with sexual assault
-
Police in Halifax list six streets after latest rash of vehicle break-ins