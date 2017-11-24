Parents of NYC bike path victim take step toward lawsuit

NEW YORK — The parents of a New Jersey man killed in a truck attack on a New York City bike path have filed a notice that they intend to sue the city and others in connection to his death.

The 32-year-old Darren Drake was among the eight people killed in October when a man drove a rental truck down a bike path in Manhattan.

On Tuesday, his parents filed a notice of claim, the first step before a lawsuit can be filed. They say the vehicle should not have been able to get onto the bike path.