Poland to raise spending on strapped health care
WARSAW, Poland — Poland's lawmakers have approved a major increase of funds for the state's health care system, in a move intended to cut long waiting lists for doctors' appointments.
Doctors have held protests to demand higher financing for the sector and better wages, including a hunger strike last month by young doctors.
The lawmakers voted almost unanimously Friday to approve the plan, which the health ministry says will give the sector an additional 500 billion zlotys ($140 billion) over the next 10 years.
Waiting times for specialists' appointments can run into years, as many doctors have emigrated or work for private clinics, where wages are higher.
