Police: 3 found dead at Virginia home, suspect in custody

CHESTER, Va. — Police have taken a suspect into custody after finding three people slain at a central Virginia home.

Chesterfield County Police said in a statement that officers responded to the house in Chester late Thursday night.

Lt. Peter Cimbal says a front door alarm activation prompted the response.

The statement says officers found a man's body in the front yard and two women dead inside. Police say the "sole suspect" was found at the home and taken into custody.

Cimbal says the suspect was married to one of the victims. He says a second victim is also a family member, but the third is not related.

Cimbal says efforts to notify relatives were still underway Friday afternoon, so the identities have not been released.