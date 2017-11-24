Police help deliver baby boy at home on Thanksgiving Day

STONEHAM, Mass. — A Massachusetts family is giving thanks to two police officers who helped deliver their newest addition on Thanksgiving Day.

MassLive.com reports that two officers were called to a Stoneham home around 11 p.m. Thursday to help a woman in labour . Stoneham police say that when Officers Christopher Murphy and Michael Colotti realized the woman wasn't going to make it to the hospital, they helped her onto her back and delivered a healthy baby boy.

Police say the woman and her baby were then taken to the hospital and are doing well. The baby is the woman's third child.