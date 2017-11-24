Police: US diplomat shot in foot outside Rio de Janeiro
SAO PAULO — Brazilian police say an American diplomat was shot in the foot during an attempted robbery while
The federal highway police said Friday that vice consul Stephanie Bohlen and a man identified as her partner were attacked while driving Thursday night on a coastal road in Angra dos Reis. The popular vacation destination is about 90 miles (150
Bohlen was brought to a nearby hospital, and civil police say she was then transferred to a hospital in Rio for surgery.
A British tourist was shot and wounded in the same town earlier this year, when she strayed into a rough
The U.S. Consulate in Rio did not immediately reply to a request for details.
