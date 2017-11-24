Prague appeals court to rule on Russian hacker extradition
PRAGUE, Czech Republic — A Prague appeals court is due to rule on an appeal by a Russian man who faces charges of hacking computers at American companies against a lower court decision allowing his extradition to the United States.
Czech authorities arrested Yevgeniy Nikulin in Prague in
Moscow also wants him extradited on a separate charge of internet theft in 2009.
Prague's Municipal Court ruled in May that both extradition requests meet the necessary legal conditions.
Nikulin appealed his extradition to both countries but later withdrew an appeal against extradition to Russia.
If Friday's ruling supports extradition to the U.S., the justice minister will have the final say.
