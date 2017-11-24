News / World

Presidential coalition in Algerian local poll keeps majority

Algerian President Abdelaziz Bouteflika leaves with his unidentified nephew after voting for local elections in Algiers Thursday, Nov.23, 2017. Algerian voters are choosing new local leaders in an election marred by frustration over growing poverty caused by low oil prices. More than 50 political parties are fielding candidates in Thursday's elections for mayors and council members in 1,541 towns and 48 local assemblies. (AP Photo/Anis Belghoul)

Algerian President Abdelaziz Bouteflika leaves with his unidentified nephew after voting for local elections in Algiers Thursday, Nov.23, 2017. Algerian voters are choosing new local leaders in an election marred by frustration over growing poverty caused by low oil prices. More than 50 political parties are fielding candidates in Thursday's elections for mayors and council members in 1,541 towns and 48 local assemblies. (AP Photo/Anis Belghoul)

ALGIERS, Algeria — Algeria's presidential coalition of the FLN and RND parties held on to its majority in the local assemblies Friday as the results of the country's local elections were announced by the Interior Ministry.

The overall win provides a boost to ailing leader Abdelaziz Bouteflika, 80, the country's longest-serving president, who has been dogged by health problems since 2005 including a stroke four years ago.

Bouteflika made a rare public appearance Thursday to encourage turn out in the vote that was overshadowed by voter anger over political corruption and rising poverty linked to low oil prices.

There is concern and continuing uncertainty over who might be Bouteflika's successor even though many expect him to run for a fifth presidential term.

While voter apathy is widespread, officials expressed satisfaction that voter participation — at 45.9 per cent — was slightly up compared to the last local polls in 2012.

A YouTube star, Anes Tina, shook up the election campaign with a video highlighting Algeria's problems with unemployment, illegal migration and corruption.

Editors' Picks

More on Metronews.ca

Most Popular