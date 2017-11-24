Presidential coalition in Algerian local poll keeps majority

ALGIERS, Algeria — Algeria's presidential coalition of the FLN and RND parties held on to its majority in the local assemblies Friday as the results of the country's local elections were announced by the Interior Ministry.

The overall win provides a boost to ailing leader Abdelaziz Bouteflika, 80, the country's longest-serving president, who has been dogged by health problems since 2005 including a stroke four years ago.

Bouteflika made a rare public appearance Thursday to encourage turn out in the vote that was overshadowed by voter anger over political corruption and rising poverty linked to low oil prices.

There is concern and continuing uncertainty over who might be Bouteflika's successor even though many expect him to run for a fifth presidential term.

While voter apathy is widespread, officials expressed satisfaction that voter participation — at 45.9 per cent — was slightly up compared to the last local polls in 2012.