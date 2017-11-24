Spokesman: Arkansas prison inmates take 2 guards hostage

TUCKER, Ark. — A prison system spokesman says two correctional officers were held hostage briefly by a pair of inmates at a state prison in central Arkansas.

Spokesman Solomon Graves of the Arkansas Department of Correction says the officers were freed with minor injuries shortly after being taken hostage Friday evening in a housing area at the Maximum Security Unit in Tucker, Arkansas. The prison is 30 miles (48 kilometres ) southeast of Little Rock.

Graves says the two guards suffered cuts and bruises. He says the two inmates were taken into custody after "a use of force." He did not specify what kind of force was used.

It wasn't immediately clear what led to the hostage situation.