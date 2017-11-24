The Latest: Man charged in Texas trooper's shooting death

BRYAN, Texas — The Latest on the fatal shooting of a Texas state trooper on Thanksgiving Day (all times local):

11:10 a.m.

The suspect in the fatal shooting of a Texas state trooper during a Thanksgiving Day traffic stop has been charged with capital murder of a law enforcement officer.

Dabrett Black is being held in the Brazos County jail Friday morning. Jail officials confirm he has been before the magistrate and is officially charged. Jailers say no bond has been set.

Police say 32-year-old Black fatally shot Trooper Damon Allen during a stop near Fairfield on Thursday before fleeing. Law enforcement officials apprehended him hours later about 110 miles (180 kilometres ) to the south, near Prairie View. Waller County sheriff's deputies initiated a stop and shots were fired, but it was unclear who opened fire from sheriff's reports.

Fairfield is about 90 miles (150 kilometres ) southeast of Dallas

___

12:30 a.m.

A Texas state trooper is dead after he was shot during a Thanksgiving traffic stop in East Texas.

The Texas Department of Public Safety says 41-year-old Trooper Damon Allen was killed Thursday following a traffic stop on Interstate 45 near Fairfield, about 90 miles (145 kilometres ) south of Dallas. Authorities say Allen was shot with a rifle and died at the scene.

The suspect was apprehended Thursday night near Prairie View, about 110 miles (177 kilometres ) south of Fairfield. DPS identified the suspect as 32-year-old Dabrett Black of Lindale, Texas. Officials say Black is being treated for non-life-threatening injuries.