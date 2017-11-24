The Latest: Man charged in Texas trooper's shooting death
A
A
Share via Email
BRYAN, Texas — The Latest on the fatal shooting of a Texas state trooper on Thanksgiving Day (all times local):
11:10 a.m.
The suspect in the fatal shooting of a Texas state trooper during a Thanksgiving Day traffic stop has been charged with capital murder of a law enforcement officer.
Dabrett Black is being held in the Brazos County jail Friday morning. Jail officials confirm he has been before the magistrate and is officially charged. Jailers say no bond has been set.
Police say 32-year-old Black fatally shot Trooper Damon Allen during a stop near Fairfield on Thursday before fleeing. Law enforcement officials apprehended him hours later about 110 miles (180
Fairfield is about 90 miles (150
___
12:30 a.m.
A Texas state trooper is dead after he was shot during a Thanksgiving traffic stop in East Texas.
The Texas Department of Public Safety says 41-year-old Trooper Damon Allen was killed Thursday following a traffic stop on Interstate 45 near Fairfield, about 90 miles (145
The suspect was apprehended Thursday night near Prairie View, about 110 miles (177
DPS says Allen joined the department in 2002 and was married with three children.
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
Most Popular
-
Dartmouth public masturbator facing six counts of historical sex assault on kids, teens
-
Police in Halifax list six streets after latest rash of vehicle break-ins
-
Wheely, Halifax? Committee votes for bicycle limit on the ferry
-
'I don’t have anything to hide': Rachel Jeffs opens up about life after escaping a religious cult