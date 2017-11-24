Tiger escapes from zoo, roams streets of Paris

PARIS — Police in Paris say a tiger escaped from a circus in the city and roamed the streets of the French capital for "some time" before being killed.

Police said that the big cat was "neutralized" by a staff member from the circus near a bridge over the River Seine, about two kilometres (1.24 miles) from the Eiffel Tower.

Police authorities tweeted "all danger is over" alongside a tiger emoticon.

A Paris police official, who spoke on condition of anonymity, confirmed that the tiger had been loose for "some time" Friday but said there had been no reported injuries or casualties.