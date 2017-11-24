Uber appeals to UK Supreme Court after losing case
LONDON — The ride-hailing firm Uber plans to appeal to Britain's Supreme Court after losing an important case on the rights of its drivers.
Britain's Employment Appeal Tribunal ruled earlier this month that Uber drivers are "workers" rather than being self-employed, entitling them to benefits such as holiday pay.
Uber said in a statement Friday that it is requesting permission to appeal directly to the Supreme Court so the case can be resolved quickly.
The case started last year after two Uber drivers argued they were entitled to benefits like holiday pay and paid rest breaks.
The rapidly expanding U.S.-based company has tens of thousands of drivers in Britain.
