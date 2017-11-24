UK police at reported incident at Oxford Circus station
A
A
Share via Email
LONDON — British police say they are responding to reports of an incident at Oxford Circus subway station, one of London's busiest.
British Transport Police tweeted Friday afternoon that officers are on the scene.
Witnesses on social media report people running into nearby shops and pubs.
Transit authorities say the station is being evacuated.
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
Most Popular
-
Dartmouth public masturbator facing six counts of historical sex assault on kids, teens
-
Police in Halifax list six streets after latest rash of vehicle break-ins
-
Wheely, Halifax? Committee votes for bicycle limit on the ferry
-
'I don’t have anything to hide': Rachel Jeffs opens up about life after escaping a religious cult