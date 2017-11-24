UN: Saudi coalition OKs resumption of UN flights to Yemen
A
A
Share via Email
GENEVA — The United Nations says the Saudi-led coalition that has imposed an air, sea and land blockade on Yemen since Nov. 6 has authorized the resumption of U.N. flights to the Yemeni capital starting Saturday.
Spokesman Jens Laerke of U.N. humanitarian aid
Laerke said Friday it was not clear what items might be on the flight.
He said: "Thankfully we are starting to see some movement" before adding that the U.N. has seen "no substantial change" in its efforts to reach Yemen by sea.
Major needs include water pumps to help stem a massive cholera outbreak and fuel needed to transport food and goods.
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
Most Popular
-
Vancouver targets more density in single-family neighbourhoods
-
Paramedics take patient to beach for final time before trip to palliative care
-
'I don’t have anything to hide': Rachel Jeffs opens up about life after escaping a religious cult
-
Man dead after altercation at continuing care facility: Halifax police