UofL graduate student named Mitchell scholar

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A University of Louisville graduate student has been named a George J. Mitchell scholar.

The school says in a statement that music student James May is one of 12 students across the nation — and the first at UofL — to be selected for the Ireland postgraduate study that includes tuition, accommodations, travel expenses and a stipend.

May plans to student new music production and performance while studying in Ireland.

School of Music Dean Chris Doane says May's work as a composer, volunteer, teacher and leader is an inspiration to those around him.