News / World

UofL graduate student named Mitchell scholar

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A University of Louisville graduate student has been named a George J. Mitchell scholar.

The school says in a statement that music student James May is one of 12 students across the nation — and the first at UofL — to be selected for the Ireland postgraduate study that includes tuition, accommodations, travel expenses and a stipend.

May plans to student new music production and performance while studying in Ireland.

School of Music Dean Chris Doane says May's work as a composer, volunteer, teacher and leader is an inspiration to those around him.

The Pittsburgh native has created and penned more than a dozen compositions and currently teaches contemporary music at Louisville's Youth Performing Arts School. May graduated from The College of Wooster with degrees in music composition and English.

Editors' Picks

More on Metronews.ca

Most Popular