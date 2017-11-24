US appeals court orders halt on natural gas pipeline in Ohio
CLEVELAND — A federal appellate court has issued an order that temporarily prevents a company from building an 8-mile (
In a 2-1 decision Wednesday, the 6th Circuit U.S. Court of Appeals granted Green a stay to stop NEXUS Gas Transmission from starting work on the city's portion of the $2 billion project while a lawsuit is pending.
Green sued the state Environmental Protection Agency last month, challenging the water quality certificate it gave NEXUS for the project. The EPA argues the certificate was properly granted.
The 255-mile-long (
This story has been corrected to show the city of Green's lawsuit was filed last month, not in May.
