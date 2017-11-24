US demands visits with oil executives jailed in Venezuela

CARACAS, Venezuela — U.S. diplomats are demanding that Venezuela give them immediate access to jailed oil executives who hold American passports.

The State Department said in a statement Friday that the U.S. Embassy in Caracas made the request to the government under international law.

It follows this week's arrest of six high-ranking executives from Citgo, a Houston-based subsidiary of Venezuela's state oil company. Venezuela accuses them of embezzlement stemming from a $4 billion deal to refinance bonds.

Five of the six Venezuelan executives have dual U.S. citizenship.

Oil-rich Venezuela has the world's largest oil reserves, yet low crude prices plunged the country into financial crisis.