Wildlife officials hoping to capture bear that killed goat
BLAIRSTOWN, N.J. — State environmental officials say a black bear that killed a goat at a New Jersey home will be euthanized if it's captured.
The Blairstown homeowner tells The New Jersey Herald that she heard noises coming from her outdoor, fenced-in pen where the goat and other animals were kept around 8:30 p.m. Monday. She then saw the bear — which she estimated to be around 300 pounds (136 kilograms) — attacking her goat.
The bear ran off when the homeowner approached the pen. But it had punctured the goat's lungs, attacked both sides of its body and left a large bite across its spine.
Three miniature horses and another goat in the pen apparently were not attacked.
Officials have set up a trap at the home to catch the bear.
Information from: The New Jersey Herald (Newton, N.J.), http://www.njherald.com
