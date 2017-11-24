Woman wants charge of killing twin in cliff crash dismissed
HONOLULU — A murder charge against a woman accused of deliberately driving off a cliff in Hawaii and killing her identical twin sister should be dismissed because prosecutors misled the grand jury that indicted her, a
Authorities described the 2016 crash as a hair-pulling fight over the steering wheel. The sisters were seen arguing on the narrow, winding Hana Highway on the island of Maui before their SUV plunged 200 feet over a cliff.
Anastasia Duval was in the passenger seat and was killed, and her sister Alexandria Duval was arrested. A judge later ordered Alexandria Duval released after finding no probable cause for a murder charge. She
Birney Bervar, Alexandria Duval's
The
The detective testified incorrectly that the witness said the passenger was no longer pulling the driver's hair when they went over the edge, the
Autopsy results showed that "long, loose blond hairs" were found on both of Anastasia Duval's hands, the motion said.
The
An accident reconstruction expert hired by the
Deputy Prosecuting Attorney Emlyn Higa said in response to the motion that the hair-pulling had no effect on Alexandria Duval's ability to drive the SUV safely and didn't contribute to going over the cliff. The conflict between the experts for the prosecution and
"This case is clearly a tragic accident," said Bervar, the
The sisters, born Alison and Ann Dadow in the Utica, New York, area, operated popular yoga studios in Florida before they changed their names. They moved to Hawaii in 2015 from Utah.