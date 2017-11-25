Factory explosion in Chinese port causes injures, damage
BEIJING — A factory explosion in a port city south of Shanghai on Sunday knocked down nearby residential buildings and sent injured people to hospitals, news reports said. There was no immediate word of possible deaths or how many people were hurt.
The explosion at a factory in Ningbo, one of China's busiest ports, struck a
The blast "knocked down residential buildings," the
An unknown number of people were taken to a hospital but details of their injuries were unknown, state-run China National Radio said on its
Photos on News.163.com showed an injured woman being carried away on a man's back and what appeared to be the body of man lying in the debris of a collapsed building.
Video on the