Forest Service hiring nearly 1,000 temporary jobs in region

OMAHA, Neb. — The U.S. Forest Service is taking applications for over 900 temporary jobs that will be filled in the region next year.

The Forest Service plans to hire that many temporary workers to help at national forests and grasslands in Colorado, Kansas, Nebraska, South Dakota and Wyoming next year.

The jobs include a variety of duties, including firefighting, wildlife, recreation, forestry and administrative support.

Applications can be submitted for firefighting and other early-season jobs from Dec. 15 to Dec. 21. Applications for the other jobs will be taken from Jan. 26 to Feb. 1.