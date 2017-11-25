News / World

Funeral for Border Patrol agent set for Saturday in El Paso

This image distributed by the FBI on Tuesday, Nov. 21, 2017 in El Paso, Texas, shows a request for information in the death of U.S. Customs and Border Protection Agent Rogelio Martinez who succumbed to traumatic head injuries and broken bones suffered while on duty. Martinez died Sunday, Nov. 19, 2017 and his partner, whose name has not been released, was seriously injured. They were found late Saturday in a culvert near Van Horn, Texas, about 30 miles from the border with Mexico. (FBI via AP)

EL PASO, Texas — Services are planned for a Border Patrol agent in Texas who died nearly a week ago from head and other injuries.

A private funeral mass is scheduled for Saturday afternoon in El Paso for Border Patrol Agent Rogelio Martinez. U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions is expected to attend the service at Our Lady of Guadalupe Church.

Burial will follow at Restlawn Memorial Park.

The cause of Martinez's death last Sunday is under investigation. His partner, whose name hasn't been released, was also seriously injured.

Both agents were found Nov. 18 in a culvert near Van Horn, 30 miles (50 kilometres ) from the border with Mexico and 110 miles (175 kilometres ) southeast of El Paso.

Investigators are trying to determine what happened to the agents.

