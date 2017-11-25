Funeral for Border Patrol agent set for Saturday in El Paso

EL PASO, Texas — Services are planned for a Border Patrol agent in Texas who died nearly a week ago from head and other injuries.

A private funeral mass is scheduled for Saturday afternoon in El Paso for Border Patrol Agent Rogelio Martinez. U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions is expected to attend the service at Our Lady of Guadalupe Church.

Burial will follow at Restlawn Memorial Park.

The cause of Martinez's death last Sunday is under investigation. His partner, whose name hasn't been released, was also seriously injured.

Both agents were found Nov. 18 in a culvert near Van Horn, 30 miles (50 kilometres ) from the border with Mexico and 110 miles (175 kilometres ) southeast of El Paso.