Funeral for Border Patrol agent set for Saturday in El Paso
A
A
|Report an Error
Share via Email
EL PASO, Texas — Services are planned for a Border Patrol agent in Texas who died nearly a week ago from head and other injuries.
A private funeral mass is scheduled for Saturday afternoon in El Paso for Border Patrol Agent Rogelio Martinez. U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions is expected to attend the service at Our Lady of Guadalupe Church.
Burial will follow at Restlawn Memorial Park.
The cause of Martinez's death last Sunday is under investigation. His partner, whose name hasn't been released, was also seriously injured.
Both agents were found Nov. 18 in a culvert near Van Horn, 30 miles (50
Investigators are trying to determine what happened to the agents.
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
Most Popular
-
Paramedics take patient to beach for final time before trip to palliative care
-
Toronto researcher and internet freedom activist charged with sexual assault
-
West End condo would not only have "poor door," but poor playground
-
Exhibits released to media in trial of Halifax man accused of killing off-duty cop