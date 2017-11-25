Gov. Greitens, wife to welcome visitors for holiday tours

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens and his wife, Sheena Greitens, will be welcoming visitors to their home next week for a holiday tradition.

Annual candlelight tours at the Missouri Governor's Mansion are planned from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Dec. 1 and from 10 a.m. to noon on Dec. 2. The tours will show decorations in several rooms of the residence. The tours are free.