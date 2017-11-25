Greek air force officer kills self, twin boys in fire

ATHENS, Greece — Greek police say an air force non-commissioned officer has set fire to his apartment, killing himself and his 8-year-old twin boys.

Greece's fire service said Saturday that the father and his children were found unresponsive because of the smoke that overwhelmed them and declared dead upon arriving at a hospital.

Police who searched the apartment said they found a note scrawled on the wall with a felt pen, reading "I'm tired of you all" as well as several post-it notes, including a rant against the man's stepfather-in-law.

The 43-year-old man had been divorced from his wife, who recently had been granted custody of the twins. The children were on scheduled visit with their father.