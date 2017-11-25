Illinois authorities step up patrols during holiday travel

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. — Authorities in Illinois are increasing seatbelt checkpoints and patrols during one of the busiest travel times of the year.

Officials with the Illinois Department of Transportation and Illinois State Police say the ramped up enforcement efforts involving more than 150 law enforcement agencies will end early Monday. Authorities say there'll be a high concentration of patrols between 9 p.m. and 6 a.m. when seat-belt usage typically declines.

Authorities say seat-belt usage was 93 per cent in 2016, but many of those involved in traffic-related fatalities weren't wearing seatbelts. Of the nearly 1,100 people who died in crashes that year, 57 per cent were wearing seat belts.