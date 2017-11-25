Indiana amusement park adding $3.5M in attractions for kids
SANTA CLAUS, Ind. — A southwestern Indiana amusement park is spending $3.5 million to add new attractions for children that will debut next spring.
Holiday World & Splashin' Safari says an elephant-themed water play area called Tembo Falls and Tembo Tides is being added to the park.
Park president Matt Eckert tells the Evansville Courier & Press the attraction is designed for children under 54 inches tall and will have eight junior slides and a wave pool.
He says the new play areas include the name Tembo because that's the Swahili word for elephant.
The theme park about 40 miles east of Evansville in the town of Santa Claus will also feature stunt shows and musical magic shows in the upcoming season.
The park opens to the public on May 10, 2018.
