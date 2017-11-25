Man pays off dozens of strangers' layaway bills at toy store
CHERRY HILL, N.J. — A Secret Santa has spent more than $10,000 to pay for dozens of holiday layaway orders at a New Jersey toy store.
The good Samaritan, who identified himself as "Charlie K," went to the Toys R Us in Cherry Hill on Friday to do some shopping for his son.
While at the store, he decided to pay for 62 layaway orders of strangers —
The man said he wanted to "
Shoppers who came to pick up some of the orders the man paid for said they were surprised and thankful.
