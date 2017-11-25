Netflix series boosts tourism interest in Lake of Ozarks

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — The Lake of the Ozarks resort that helped inspire a Netflix series has gained attention from the show, but not much additional business.

The Springfield News-Leader reports that the writer of the show "Ozark" worked at the Alhonna Resort in the 1980s. That resort helped inspire the setting even though most of the show was filmed in Georgia.

Alhonna General Manager Sheryl Elia says more people are stopping to take pictures by the resort's sign, but there hasn't been a significant increase in people spending the weekend.

The show's writer, Bill Dubuque, and star Jason Bateman visited the Alhonna resort before the show started filming to get a feel for it.