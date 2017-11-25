News / World

That's amore: Italian bridal serenades alive in Philadelphia

The bride's mother, Susan Longo, center, talks with neighbors outside her home before an Italian wedding serenade Saturday, Oct. 7, 2017, in Philadelphia, Pa. Later, soon-to-be son-in-law, Paolo DiPaolo will serenade Stephanie Longo in a modern version of a centuries- old traditional Italian wedding serenade. Italian wedding serenades came along with immigrants to Philadelphia in the 1800s and retained their modest flavor until recent years. Now, the serenade has taken on an air of a block party, with grooms singing to a choreographed routine with popular songs as guests enjoy a catered meal, full bar and DJ dance party. (AP Photo/Mel Evans)

PHILADELPHIA — Young couples in southern Philadelphia are transforming something old into something new with their take on the Italian wedding serenade.

In Italy, the serenade traditionally takes place the night before the wedding. The groom and maybe a guitarist or violinist appear on the street outside the bride-to-be's home, singing traditional love songs as she looks out her window. It's particularly popular in southern Italian regions like Puglia and Naples.

The age-old tradition came along with immigrants to Philadelphia in the 1800s and retained its modest flavour until recent years.

Now, serenades have taken on an air of a block party, with grooms singing to a choreographed routine to popular songs as guests enjoy dinner, a full bar and dance party.

One groom calls it the "New Year's Eve" to his wedding.

