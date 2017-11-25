The Latest: Hundreds march in Turkey for women's rights

PARIS — The Latest on the International Day for the Elimination of Violence Against Women (all times local):

5 p.m.

Hundreds of protesters have gathered in Turkey for women's rights to mark a day on violence against women and girls.

Turkish police have told the group the march wouldn't be allowed. Despite the ban, the march has started on Istanbul's main pedestrian avenue.

The protesters, mostly women, shouted chants including "We won't be silent" and "we aren't afraid." Small demonstrations took place in several Turkish cities.

Violence against women is one of the most "widespread, persistent and devastating" rights violations across the world, according to the United Nations.

Monitoring group FemicideMap reports at least 1,915 women were killed in Turkey in the past seven years. The perpetrator was a victim's husband or boyfriend in 995 cases.

___

2:40 p.m.

President Emmanuel Macron has announced an initiative to address violence and harassment against women in France, with plans aimed at erasing the sense of shame that breeds silence among victims and changing France's sexist culture.

In a speech on Saturday marking the International Day for the Elimination of Violence Against Women, Macron laid out a plan to encourage women to take action, strengthen laws against offenders and educating citizens on the issue — starting from nursery school.