Toledo art museum raises $43M for endowment, art education
A
A
Share via Email
TOLEDO, Ohio — The Toledo Museum of Art says it has completed the first part of a fundraising campaign that raised $43 million.
The museum says the money will go toward boosting the museum's endowment and to fund art education.
Museum President Brian Kennedy says building the museum's endowment has been a priority in the wake of the nation's economic downturn in the late 2000s.
The latest fundraising campaign brought in donations between 2014 and 2017.
The Toledo art museum is a private and independently run museum.
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
Most Popular
-
Exhibits released to media in trial of Halifax man accused of killing off-duty cop
-
Five teens charged after smoke flares lit at Nova Scotia high school, Walmart
-
Paramedics take patient to beach for final time before trip to palliative care
-
Toronto researcher and internet freedom activist charged with sexual assault