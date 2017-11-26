10 Things to Know for Monday

Your daily look at late-breaking news, upcoming events and the stories that will be talked about Monday:

1. FBI NOTIFIES FEW ABOUT RUSSIAN HACK ATTEMPTS

An Associated Press investigation finds that the agency did not alert most targets that Russian hackers were trying to break into their personal Gmail accounts.

2. TRUMP OFFERS TACIT APPROVAL OF MOORE

The president says electing a Democrat to the open senate seat in Alabama "would be a disaster," making it clear that sexual misconduct allegations against Republican candidate Roy Moore should take a backseat.

3. WHAT HELPED BOOST EARLY HOLIDAY SHOPPING

Clear weather across the U.S. boosted foot traffic to malls and restaurants on Black Friday and through the weekend, retail analysts say.

4. WHY COURT FIGHT MIGHT BE BREWING OVER CONSUMER CHIEF

President Trump picks a close aide to lead a consumer protection bureau, seeking to overrule the outgoing director's choice.

5. SURGE OF STATES OK MEDICAL POT FOR PTSD

Twenty-eight states plus the District of Columbia now include post-traumatic stress disorder in their medical marijuana programs.

6. 'IT FEELS GOOD JUST GIVING BACK'

Quame' Rauls is among a group of Fargo, N.D. students who opened a food pantry helping the city's refugee families.

7. WOMEN COMPETE WITH MEN IN MIXED INFANTRY UNITS

More than 80 women have gone to recruit training at Fort Benning, Georgia, since a ban on them serving in combat jobs was lifted.

8. WHERE VOLCANO ERUPTION THREAT IS HIGH

Indonesia's Mount Agung has been hurling ash thousands of feet into the atmosphere for days.

9. HOW NFL FEUD ERUPTS INTO FULL-BLOWN BRAWL

Denver cornerback Aqib Talib rips Oakland receiver Michael Crabtree's chain off his neck — and this time several other players got involved.

10. CLEMSON TAKES TOP AP COLLEGE POLL SPOT