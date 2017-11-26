5 dead in Britain as stolen car smashes into tree

LONDON — Two teenagers have been arrested after a stolen car smashed into a tree in Britain, killing five.

Police said Sunday the two 15-year-old boys are held on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving.

The victims included a 12-year-old, two 15-year-olds, and two men aged 24 and 28.

The accident happened Saturday night in Leeds, a city 200 miles (320 kilometres ) north of London.